Billionaire Soros Announces Launch of New Anti-Brexit Crusade in 'Next Few Days'

Billionaire George Soros has repeatedly been blamed for injecting hefty funds into the groups opposing the UK's withdrawal from the European Union by 2020.

Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros has announced that the Best for Britain campaign for a second Brexit referendum will be launched in "the next few days," according to The Guardian.

Speaking at a gathering organized by the European Council in Paris, Soros described Brexit as "an immensely damaging process, harmful to both sides."

"Divorce will be a long process, probably taking more than five years. Five years is an eternity in politics, especially in revolutionary times like the present," Soros pointed out.

He confirmed his support for Best for Britain, an initiative which Soros said aims to help British people come to a decision about the UK's withdrawal "sooner rather than later."

Soros also claimed that with the European Union currently in the grip of "an existential crisis," Brussels' attention has been "diverted to negotiating a separation agreement with Britain."

"That's a lose-lose proposition but it could be converted into a win-win situation," Soros stressed.

Last week, The Daily Mail cited a leaked dossier as saying that Best for Britain is due to launch a six-month campaign worth £5.6 million (about $7.5 million) to undermine and hinder the Brexit process.

The dossier revealed that Soros will provide a large chunk of the required campaign funding.

Soros has repeatedly used his Open Society Foundations NGO, to donate heaps of funds to Best for Brexit, in addition to other similar groups. He’s been blamed for his attempts to interfere in democratic processes to suit his personal agenda and business interests.

Since June 2017, he has reportedly donated £400,000 (over $500,000) to reverse the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the bloc.

The negotiations between Britain and Brussels are due to be completed by the end of March 2019, but London has been seeking a two-year transition period to smooth the exit, as well as guarantees of a future relationship with the bloc.