George Soros Claims UK Prime Minister 'Will Not Last' During Brexit

PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Billionaire investor George Soros claims UK Prime Minister Theresa May will not remain in power during the process of Great Britain's leaving the EU.
"It is in my opinion [it is] unlikely that Prime Minister May is actually going to remain in power," Soros told Bloomberg TV on Thursday on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding that "I think she will not last."
The United Kingdom is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal from the European Union by the end of this March after London invokes the exit clause of the EU treaty. The UK-EU negotiating process is scheduled to last two years.
