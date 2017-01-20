Register
03:28 GMT +320 January 2017
Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves following a news conference after the closing of G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.

    George Soros Claims UK Prime Minister 'Will Not Last' During Brexit

    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 18413

    Billionaire investor George Soros claimed on Thursday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May "will not last" in the current role during the process of Britain leaving the European Union.

    PORTLAND (Sputnik) — Billionaire investor George Soros claims UK Prime Minister Theresa May will not remain in power during the process of Great Britain's leaving the EU.

    "It is in my opinion [it is] unlikely that Prime Minister May is actually going to remain in power," Soros told Bloomberg TV on Thursday on the sidelines of the economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, adding that "I think she will not last."

    People wear Union flag-themed hats as they look at the Elizabeth Tower, better known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliament in London on January 17, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ Isabel Infantes
    Theresa May's 'Brexit Package' Revelations Received Well by Most Brits - Poll
    On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom held a referendum to determine whether or not the country should leave the European Union. According to the final results, 51.9 percent of voters decided to support Brexit. Voters in Scotland backed the United Kingdom staying in the bloc by 62 percent to 38 percent.

    The United Kingdom is expected to begin the formal talks on the withdrawal from the European Union by the end of this March after London invokes the exit clause of the EU treaty. The UK-EU negotiating process is scheduled to last two years.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Clinton Donor Soros, Fake News Disseminator WashPo Among Facebook Fact Checkers
    George Soros Seeking Ways to Resist Trump's New Global Order
    George Soros, US Democrats Plot Anti-Trump Resistance Movement
    Tags:
    Brexit, Theresa May, George Soros, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok