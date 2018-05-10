Removal of Set Brexit Date Is Attempt to Reverse Referendum Outcome – UKIP Head

LONDON (Sputnik) - The removal of the formal date for the United Kingdom's exiting the European Union constitutes an attempt to overturn the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum and shows complete disrespect to the democratic choice of Britons, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Gerard Batten told Sputnik.

"The Lord's vote to delete a specific date for leaving the European Union makes it about as clear as you can get that they intend to overturn the decision of the referendum if they possibly can," Batten indicated.

Batten suggested that, following such a blatant disregard for the decision of the UK citizens adopted by a referendum, the House of Lords should be abolished and replaced by an elected body.

"The Lord's have shown themselves to have total contempt for the democrat decision of the people. They have signed their own death warrant and they should now be abolished and replaced with a democratically elected chamber," Batten indicated.

On May 8, the UK House of Lords approved the proposal to remove the exact day for the United Kingdom's exiting the European Union from the EU (Withdrawal) Bill. The decision was adopted by the majority of lawmakers, with 311 votes in favor and 233 votes against.

Apart from repealing the date for Brexit, the House of Lords also voted on May 8 to maintain relations with several EU agencies after London's withdrawal from the European Union.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Last March, May officially invoked Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, launching the process of the country's withdrawal from the bloc. The Brexit negotiations between London and the European Union started in June and are due to be completed by the end of March 2019. The United Kingdom was set to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019.