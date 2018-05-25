Register
05:48 GMT +325 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Журналисты на пресс-конференции. Архивное фото

    Journalistic Community Slams Kiev's Ban on Russian media

    Фотохост-агентство
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ukrainian authorities on Thursday blocked the operation of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency on the country’s territory in a move which Moscow and the international journalistic community have denounced as another step in the censorship and intolerance campaign against an alternative viewpoint.

    Earlier on Thursday, Rossiya Segodnya was included in Ukraine’s sanctions list for three years, with the agency’s assets and websites blocked. The restrictions also apply to the RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, whose head, Kirill Vyshinsky, was arrested in Kiev earlier in May, and Россиясегодня.рф, Sputniknews.com, Ria.ru, Rsport.ria.ru, 1prime.ru as well as realty.ria.ru websites.

    Пресс-конференция. Архивное фото
    PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP
    CPJ Calls on Kiev to Cancel Ban on Russian Media
    Kiev has repeatedly limited the activities of Russian news outlets and journalists in Ukraine. In March 2015, Kiev published a list of 115 Russian media outlets, which could be denied or temporarily suspended accreditation by Ukrainian authorities as the outlets "posed threats" to national security. As the regulation came into force, a number of Russian journalists and television reporters were denied entry to Ukraine or deported to Russia, with a number of TV channels banned.

    On May 15, 2018, the Ukrainian Security Service broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Its head Vyshinsky was detained on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, and treason. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky for 60 days without bail.

    Media Space 'Cleansing' of Unwanted Viewpoints

    According to the agency’s Director General Dmitry Kiselev, Kiev’s crackdown on freedom of speech looks like an attempt to "cleanse" the media space in the run-up to the presidential election in the country, scheduled for May 2019.

    "This shows the powerlessness of the regime which came to power as a result of a bloody coup and failed to establish normal life according to modern democratic canon. There is nothing left for it to do apart from persecuting its own citizens, persecuting journalists, persecuting freedom of speech, ban respected outlets, and, possibly prepare for cleansing the media space ahead of the so-called presidential elections," Kiselev told Sputnik.

    Journalistic Community Decries The Move As Act of Censorship

    Though the decision of the Ukrainian authorities is yet to meet international reaction, the journalistic community has already issued its first comments on the issue.

    The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has strongly condemned the move as an act of censorship, calling on Kiev to settle disputes with media outlets in court.

    "The blocking of a media Website appears as a censorship decision which the IFJ strongly opposes. Recalling that press freedom is a key element of a well-functioning democracy. If there is any economic or industrial dispute between the Ukrainian authorities and Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency, it should be settled by an impartial court," the IFJ statement read.

    UEFA Logo
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Global Panorama / UEFA Logo
    Russian Sports Media Urge UEFA Chief to Address Arrest of Russian Journalist in Ukraine
    IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger recalled that the protection of media pluralism is one of the core democratic principles, urging Kiev to restore access to the agency’s websites.

    "On behalf of the IFJ, I once again condemn the assaults on freedom of speech and media freedom in Ukraine, in general, and with respect to Russian journalists… [The blocking of news portals] is unacceptable and I urgently call on the Ukrainian president to allow access to these Russian websites in Ukraine," Bellanger told Sputnik.

    Li Bin, the deputy director of China Global Television Network (CGTN) also spoke against "political oppression" in information space and stressed the need for media pluralism.

    "The politics should not interfere with the media’s [free] expression. I really hope that in the long run the media can express their own opinions freely… So, they have to change their own ideas, this is [political oppression] not fair. Different media should co-exist. Competition is a good thing, but if you impose your own ideas on other media or other countries that’s not," Li told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), when asked to comment on the situation with the Russian news agency.

    The Ukrainian film-maker Oleg Sentsov (center) seen in the North-Caucasian District Military courtroom, Rostov-on-Don, the venue of initial hearings on the acts of terrorism in Crimea
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
    Vyshinsky Should Be Swapped for Film Director Sentsov - Ukraine Security Service Head
    The Russian Union of Journalists, in its turn, expressed regret over the shutdown of the news agency and vowed to appeal to colleagues across the world to pressure Kiev into reversing its decision.

    "This is not the first time that the Ukrainian authorities have hampered the work of Russian journalists… This can only cause regret and outrage. We will appeal to all our friendly international journalistic organizations and ask them to comment on this situation. I hope that they will also demand that the Ukrainian authorities stop such actions," the union's chair, Vladimir Solovyev, said.

    Moscow Calls for International Reaction, Speaks Against Obstructing Ukrainian Media

    The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed strong outrage over Kiev’s decision, calling for an "immediate and tough" reaction of relevant international organizations, especially the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)’s representative on freedom of the media.

    The Russian permanent representatives to the OSCE and the European Union, Alexander Lukashevich and Vladimir Chizhov, vowed to raise the issue of journalists’ rights in Ukraine at major international platforms, with the latter stressing that Moscow should not stoop to obstructing the work of Ukrainian media in Russia.

    "I think that we should not stoop to this level. We will certainly continue to fight for the rights of journalists, including in Ukraine, including using international platforms, the Council of Europe, the OSCE," Chizhov told Sputnik on the SPIEF sidelines.

    Journalists attend a news conference, organized by officials of Russian missile manufacturer Almaz-Antey and dedicated to the results of its investigation into Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia, October 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    Freedom of Speech and Democracy, Huh? Ukraine Labels Foreign Journalists as ‘Accomplices in Terrorism’, Bans Entry
    Following the announcement of the restrictions, the Russian upper house's information policy commission expressed an intention to discuss the issue at a special session with the participation of the Foreign Ministry's representatives, in order to provide a response to the systematic "manhunt on Russian journalists."

    Russian lawmakers mainly explained Kiev’s strong-arm tactics toward media by fear of an alternative viewpoint.

    "Fear of unbiased information leads to bans and arrests of journalists… Ukraine seems to be the only country in Europe, which is blocking websites operated by foreign state information outlets," Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house’s International Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

    He also noted that the move had showed Kiev's political weakness and failure to compete in the media space.

    Franz Klintsevich, a member of the Russian parliament's upper house Defense Committee, noted that Ukraine was becoming a leader in terms of media pressure. Kiev may be left with no media outlets which express views that are somehow different from those of the country’s authorities.

    Related:

    'USSR Blocked Western Media, Modern Ukraine Blocks Russia's' – Writer
    Russian Sport Media Urge UEFA to Address Arrest of Russian Journalist in Ukraine
    Berlin Urges to Adhere to Media Freedom Amid Arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine Head
    Expert Explains What Future Holds for Foreign Media Outlets in Ukraine
    Deafening Silence: Western Media Silent on Ukraine's Russian News Agency Raid
    Tags:
    media freedom, authorities, pressure, regulations, arrest, ban, RIA Novosti, Kirill Vyshinsky, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia
    XOXO, The Don
    XOXO, The Don
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse