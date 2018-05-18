No Violence Used Against RIA Novosti Journalist Vyshinsky During Arrest – Wife

"Five people in plain clothes approached to Kirill, took him gently – nobody beat him or bent him down – just put him inside a car … I spoke to Andrei [Vyshinsky's lawyer] today, Kirill is kept now in normal conditions,” Vyshinskaya said during the Moscow-Kiev video link.
Vyshinsky's wife noted however that she could not contact or see her husband, as the journalist was not allowed to even speak with his family by phone.
READ MORE: Arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine Reporter Sets Dangerous Precedent — Rights Group
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. On the same day, Vyshinsky was detained for what Kiev considered as treason.
International Information Agency Rossiya Segodnya Director General Dmitry Kiselev has demanded that the Ukrainian authorities free Vyshinsky immediately and end the persecution of media.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia would take reciprocal measures in response to Kiev's actions, but needed more detailed information. Peskov also said the Kremlin strongly condemned use of force against the Russian media in Ukraine and expected a harsh reaction to the Kiev’s hostile actions on the part of international organizations.
Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.
