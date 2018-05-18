Rally in Support of Kirill Vyshinsky in Front of Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow

On Tuesday, head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal Kirill Vyshinsky was detained by the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev on charges of treason. On Thursday, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson ruled to arrest Vyshinsky.

On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) broke into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was detained on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of supporting the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast. Next day, the Ukrainian authorities transferred the journalist from Kiev to Kherson prison. On May 17, a court in the Ukrainian city of Kherson has ruled to arrest Kirill Vyshinsky for 60 days.

People have gathered in front of the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow to express their support to Kirill Vyshinsky.