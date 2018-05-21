RIA Ukraine Portal Head Vyshinsky's Defense Appealed His Detention - Lawyer

"We have sent an appeal to the appeals court of the Kherson region by mail. Tomorrow we will also send it by courier to the office in Kherson," lawyer Andriy Domansky said.
On May 17, the Kherson City Court decided to place Vyshinsky in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
Кирилл Вышинский переведен в следственный изоляторhttps://t.co/N8mMH2bOxC pic.twitter.com/RHPT1xFjIv— News Front (@News_Front_info) 19 мая 2018 г.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and RT broadcaster said that every person, who speaks against the policy taken by the current Ukrainian government, was in danger.
Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.
