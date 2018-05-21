Register
21 May 2018
    Kirill Vyshinskiy, bureau chief of RIA Novosti news agency in Ukraine, listens to lawyer in a court room in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, May 17, 2018

    RIA Ukraine Portal Head Vyshinsky's Defense Appealed His Detention - Lawyer

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky's defense has appealed his arrest, lawyer Andriy Domansky told Sputnik.

    "We have sent an appeal to the appeals court of the Kherson region by mail. Tomorrow we will also send it by courier to the office in Kherson," lawyer Andriy Domansky said.

    On May 17, the Kherson City Court decided to place Vyshinsky in pre-trial detention for 60 days.

    READ MORE: Russian Rights Council Says Appealed to CE Over Vyshinsky's Detention in Kiev

    Action at the building of Embassy of Ukraine in Moscow in support of the journalist Kirill Vyshinsky and the coordinator of the movement Volunteers of a Victory Elena Odnovol
    © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
    Rally in Support of Kirill Vyshinsky in Front of Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow
    On May 15, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) burst into the office of RIA Novosti Ukraine in Kiev. Vyshinsky was arrested on charges of treason. The SBU accuses Vyshinsky of helping the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) in Ukraine's southeast.

    Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency and RT broadcaster said that every person, who speaks against the policy taken by the current Ukrainian government, was in danger.

    Russia's International News Agency Rossiya Segodnya has launched a Twitter hashtag #TruthNotTreason in support of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, arrested in Ukraine.

