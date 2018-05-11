France to Propose Iran Sanctions-Blocking Measures to EU Parl't - Official

"Do we want to be vassals who obey decisions taken by the United States while clinging to the hem of their trousers? Or do we want to say we have our economic interests, we consider we will continue to do trade with Iran?" Le Maire asked on the Europe-1 radio network.
Le Maire has proposed organizing a European body that would have the same kind of powers that the US Justice Department has to punish foreign companies for their trade practices.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the US had withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. He also vowed to reinstate the sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the agreement.
Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.
