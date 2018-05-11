France to Propose Iran Sanctions-Blocking Measures to EU Parl't - Official

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that European countries should push back harder against the Trump administration over the Iran nuclear deal and not act as "vassals" of the US.

"Do we want to be vassals who obey decisions taken by the United States while clinging to the hem of their trousers? Or do we want to say we have our economic interests, we consider we will continue to do trade with Iran?" Le Maire asked on the Europe-1 radio network.

Bruno Le Maire has called US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and asked him for either an exemption for a number of French companies or postponed deadlines, according to the Europe1 radio network.

Le Maire has proposed organizing a European body that would have the same kind of powers that the US Justice Department has to punish foreign companies for their trade practices.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the US had withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal. He also vowed to reinstate the sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the agreement.

Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.