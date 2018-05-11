France Wants to Defend EU Firms From US Sanctions on Iran - French Minister

"I called my US counterpart [Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin] and asked him for either exemption for a number of our companies or longer deadlines," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the Europe1 radio network.
The minister stressed that Europe and France wanted to "defend their economic interests," since a number of French enterprises, including Total, Renault, and Sanofi, were based in Iran and could, therefore, be affected by the US measures.
READ MORE: US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran — Treasury
A diplomatic source in Brussels told Sputnik that the United States' withdrawal might result in extraterritorial sanctions which target European companies that do business with Iran.
In 2015, Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union created the JCPOA, under which international sanctions on Iran would gradually be lifted in exchange for Tehran maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.
All comments
Show new comments (0)