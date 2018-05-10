White House: US to Impose Additional Sanctions Against Iran Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to announce an additional set of sanctions against Iran in response to its development of a nuclear program next week, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

"We are preparing to add additional sanctions [against Iran] that may come as early as next week," Sanders stated in a press briefing.

She added the United States remains committed to ensuring Tehran possess no nuclear weapons. Therefore, Washington will continue to put maximum pressure and "enormous sanctions" on Iran, until its government suspends the nuclear program, Sanders noted.

© AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi Nuclear Deal With Iran 'Dead': US Aims for Regime Change in Tehran – Analyst

On Tuesday, Trump announced the United States would no longer remain part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iranian nuclear deal, and promised to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to Tehran's alleged development of nuclear program.

The JCPOA — signed by Iran, the P5+1 and EU in 2015 — requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.