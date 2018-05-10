US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran - Treasury

The US Department of Treasury has blackballed six individuals allegedly associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and three affiliated business entities, just days after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

The updated list of individuals subject to sanctions has been expanded with the names Meghdad Amini, Mohammad Hasan Khodai, Said Najafpur, Masud Nikbakht, Foad Salehi and Mohammadreza Khedmati Valadzaghard, which the US says are linked to the "Quds Force" of the IRGC.

After leaving the Iran Nuclear Deal, Donald Trump has threatened Iran with new sanctions, which has led to an escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The Russian foreign minister commented on the situation, saying it was unreasonable to disregard the interests of Tehran and its partners. He stressed that regardless of US unilateral sanctions, the lifting of the UNSC sanctions could not be changed.

"Speaking of unilateral US sanctions, we can’t do anything about it. However, it does not apply to the lifting of the UNSC sanctions, as this decision cannot be revisited," Sergei Lavrov said, following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow.

READ MORE: US Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal to Strengthen Iran's Ties to Russia — Source

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Lavrov: US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Violates UNSC Resolutions

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to retreat from the JCPOA, which requires Tehran to keep a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions.

Trump also announced that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country. Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.