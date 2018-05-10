Register
20:09 GMT +310 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man enters the US Treasury Department building on Pennsylvania Avenue on January 24, 2017, in Washington, DC.

    US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran - Treasury

    © AFP 2018 / PAUL J. RICHARDS
    World
    Get short URL
    119

    The US Department of Treasury has blackballed six individuals allegedly associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and three affiliated business entities, just days after the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal.

    The updated list of individuals subject to sanctions has been expanded with the names Meghdad Amini, Mohammad Hasan Khodai, Said Najafpur, Masud Nikbakht, Foad Salehi and Mohammadreza Khedmati Valadzaghard, which the US says are linked to the "Quds Force" of the IRGC.

    After leaving the Iran Nuclear Deal, Donald Trump has threatened Iran with new sanctions, which has led to an escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

    The Russian foreign minister commented on the situation, saying it was unreasonable to disregard the interests of Tehran and its partners. He stressed that regardless of US unilateral sanctions, the lifting of the UNSC sanctions could not be changed.

    "Speaking of unilateral US sanctions, we can’t do anything about it. However, it does not apply to the lifting of the UNSC sanctions, as this decision cannot be revisited," Sergei Lavrov said, following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow.

    READ MORE: US Withdrawal From Nuclear Deal to Strengthen Iran's Ties to Russia — Source

    News conference with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
    Lavrov: US Decision to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Violates UNSC Resolutions
    On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to retreat from the JCPOA, which requires Tehran to keep a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions.

    Trump also announced that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country. Following Trump's announcement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.

    Related:

    Will Saudi Arabia Fill Iranian Oil Gap After US Withdrawal From JCPOA?
    Arab States Must Save JCPOA to Stabilize Middle East - Iraqi Envoy
    Former US Diplomat: Europe Unlikely to Resist Washington on Exit From JCPOA
    US Rejecting JCPOA 'Doesn’t Mean Other Countries Will Pull Out' - Professor
    US Quitting JCPOA Could Hurt Its Reputation Rather Than Iran Deal - Analysts
    Tags:
    new sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Treasury Department, Donald Trump, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok