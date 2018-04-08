Register
16:22 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson answers a question during a news conference after his meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, in Athens on Thursday, April 6, 2017

    Johnson Calls Corbyn 'Kremlin’s Useful Idiot' Due to Stance on Skripal Case

    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Europe
    Get short URL
    13213

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson called Sunday UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn a "Kremlin's useful idiot," commenting on his position in regards to the recent poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, as Corbyn had expressed doubts about Russia's responsibility for the incident.

    "There is only one thing that gives the Kremlin succour and lends false credibility to its propaganda onslaught, and that is when politicians from the targeted countries join in the effort — whether wittingly or not — to create doubt where there is none and sow confusion where there is clarity. Sadly, I am driven to the conclusion that Jeremy Corbyn has joined this effort," Johnson said in the article published by The Sunday Times.

    The UK diplomat said that Corbyn refused to clearly put the blame for the incident on Moscow citing his "infantile leftist background," due to which the Labour Party politician sympathizes for "any country, any movement, however unappealing, that is hostile to Britain."

    "This is cynical nonsense and Jeremy Corbyn shames himself by lending it succour. Truly he is the Kremlin’s useful idiot," the foreign secretary added.

    Johnson said that the Russian side had attempted to "bury awkward facts beneath an avalanche of lies and disinformation" adding that Moscow had "invented 29 separate theories" about the Salisbury incident.

    READ MORE: Russian Ambassador in UK to Ask Johnson About Visa Denial for Viktoria Skripal

    Soon after the poisoning incident, a number of UK officials, including Johnson and the UK prime minister, put the blame on Russia. The United Kingdom believes the Skripals were exposed to the A234 nerve agent, related to the Novichok-class nerve agents developed in the Soviet Union.

    MI6 SIS
    CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / London January 12 2018 (143) MI6 SIS
    UK MI-6 Discussed With FBI Skripals' Moving to US Under New Identities - Reports
    On Tuesday, the chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down said that the lab had identified the substance used to poison Skripal as Novichok, but could not prove that it was made in Russia or to determine its country of origin.

    Following the statement, Corbyn said that Johnson should clarify his claims that the poisoning substance was produced by Russia.

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in the UK city of Salisbury. London has accused Moscow of involvement in the incident, and soon after the incident, announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.

    Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London. Moscow has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

    Related:

    Skripal's Niece Viktoria Asks Theresa May to Reconsider UK Visa Issue - Reports
    PETA Points Finger at London, Demands Probe Into Skripal Pets' Deaths
    Worthless Poison, Dead Pets, Deleted Tweets & Other Nonsense in the Skripal Case
    Tags:
    Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, British Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Easter Celebrations: Orthodox Christians Mark Christ's Resurrection
    Google It
    Google It
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse