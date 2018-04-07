Register
15:19 GMT +307 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers walk past the consular section of Russia's embassy in London, Britain, March 15, 2018

    Russian Embassy Requests Meeting With Boris Johnson to Discuss 'Salisbury Case'

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    171

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in London has delivered a note to the UK Foreign Office requesting a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in order to discuss the investigation into the Salisbury poisoning incident, the embassy's press service told Sputnik.

    "It is high time to hold a meeting between [Russian] Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko and UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the entire complex of bilateral relations as well as the investigation into the Salisbury incident. In this regard, Yakovenko has sent a personal note to Johnson," the embassy's press service diplomat said.

    He stated that at the moment the embassy was not able to provide a "satisfactory evaluation" of the current state of bilateral cooperation between the countries.

    "We hope for the constructive response from the UK party and we are counting on holding of such a meeting in the near future," the diplomat emphasized.

    READ MORE: UK Assumed Salisbury Toxin's Origin to Convince West Moscow Guilty — Reports

    Former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious in March on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. The United Kingdom accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was an A234 nerve agent. Soon after the incident, London announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomatic workers. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats "in solidarity" with London.

    Moscow has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations.

    Related:

    UK Assumed Salisbury Toxin's Origin to Convince West Moscow Guilty - Reports
    UN Security Council to Meet Thursday to Discuss Salisbury Attack
    US Confident in UK's Assessment of Salisbury Attack After Defense Lab Report
    Salisbury Poisoning: Some States Remain Stuck in Cold War Mentality – Analysts
    China Urges Russia, UK to Address Salisbury Incident on Basis of Facts
    Tags:
    Skripal case, Skripal poisoning, meeting, Sergei Skripal, Alexander Yakovenko, Boris Johnson, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    This Week in Pictures: March 31 - April 6
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse