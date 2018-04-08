Russian Ambassador in UK to Ask Johnson About Visa Denial for Viktoria Skripal

LONDON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in the UK Alexander Yakovenko plans to discuss the reasons behind the refusal to grant a UK visa to the niece of poisoned Sergei Skripal during his possible meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, which was requested by the Russian side on Saturday, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom stated.

"I would also like to ask [Boris Johnson] a question of just human nature: what are the grounds for the United Kingdom's refusal to issue a visa for Viktoria Skripal who cares about her cousin and uncle and wanted to come to the United Kingdom to visit them? Such a refusal is not clear for me as they both, according to the official statements by the UK side, feel good," Yakovenko was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The most serious problem for London now and in the future is the investigation's transparency. That is why this meeting is needed. My numerous and long conversations with Boris Johnson have proved that he is receptive to logic and arguments, that he is ready to listen to different points of view and cares about his country's image. I believe it's high time to discuss the issues that concern both parties," Yakovenko added.

This comes as the BBC reported on Friday that the UK Embassy in Russia denied issuing a visa to Viktoria Skripal because her “application did not comply with the Immigration Rules.” Viktoria Skripal, who was planning to visit her cousin Yulia in the Salisbury hospital, then turned to Theresa May to ask her to reconsider the visa issue.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik on Saturday London's refusal to issue UK visa for Viktoria Skripal is politically motivated and leaves a lot of questions.

The Skripals were poisoned by what London claims is an A234 nerve agent in England on March 4. The United Kingdom has been accusing Russia of orchestrating the poisoning. Moscow, in its turn, has been denying claims it had a role in the incident, pointing to the lack of proof represented by London to substantiate its claims.