Register
07:04 GMT +308 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, centre, is briefed by members of the police as she views the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill, in Salisbury, England, Thursday, March 15, 2018

    UK Conclusions on Skripal Poisoning Too Hasty, First OPCW Head Says

    © AP Photo/ Toby Melville/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 70

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Jose Bustani, said he considered the first actions of UK authorities on the incident with poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter too hasty, as it is impossible to determine the type of poison used and its origin in 24 hours.

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer, and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. Shortly thereafter, London accused Moscow of orchestrating the poisoning attack with what UK experts claimed was a weapons-grade nerve agent A234 allegedly from military-grade Novichok group. Moscow has refuted the accusations, pointing to the absence of evidence.

    "You can’t decide in 24 hours what type of poison was used and where it comes from," Bustani told RT in an interview.

    The Brazilian diplomat wondered why London did not urgently appeal to the OPCW and why the organization itself did nothing.

    "Why didn’t they call immediately the OPCW? And why didn’t the OPCW volunteer to take action, because it’s the role of the organization to go immediately and analyze the victims?" Bustani said.

    In this file photo taken on March 12, 2018 Police officers stand on duty at a cordon near a bench covered in a protective tent (R) at The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury, southern England, on where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found critically ill on a bench on March 4 and taken to hospital sparking a major incident
    © AFP 2018/ Adrian DENNIS
    UK Refusal to Issue Visa for Viktoria Skripal Politically Motivated - Russian Embassy
    The OPCW has all the necessary capabilities, as high-class experts from different countries work for it, he noted.

    Bustani also drew attention to the fact that there are still many questions around the incident.

    "And then, again, there are many questions related to this poison. For example, how do you control and limit the use of this poison to only two people? If it is Novichok – as they announced it was – it is not something that would not affect many more people around you…. There are so many questions that have not been answered," the diplomat said.

    Brazilian diplomat Jose Bustani led the OPCW in 1997-2002 and was the first general director of this organization. His departure was early and occurred on the initiative of the United States. According to Bustani himself, Washington expressed its dissatisfaction with his work after he had invited Iraq to join the OPCW, as Iraq's membership in this organization could prevent Washington's plans to overthrow Saddam Hussein.

    Related:

    LISTEN to COMPLETE Alleged Conversation Between Yulia Skripal and Her Cousin
    US Lawmakers Present New Russia Sanctions Draft Bill in Response to Skripal Case
    A Month in Sergei Skripal's Health: From Critical Condition to Rapid Improvement
    Tags:
    poisoning, Novichok, Sergey Skripal, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    In All Their Glory: Unique Kurdish Festival Rocks Iraq
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Ted Cruz Phone Home?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse