Register
18:45 GMT +328 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron, front center, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, front second right, as they look up at a drone flying above their heads during a group photo at an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

    How Russian Diplomats' Expulsion Over Skripal Case Exposes Europe's Split

    © AP Photo/ Olivier Matthys
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (45)
    5214

    The European Union has shown itself not so united in diplomatic row, induced by the UK over the Skripal case. While some EU states supported the expulsion of Russian envoy, others have taken a more cautious position.

    The UK call for the expulsion of Russian diplomats has left the European countries split into 3 groups. Although the majority on the continent supported London’s call to expel Russian diplomats in response to the allegedly Russian poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, 4 states disagreed with the position and 6 of them have taken some time to consider the matter.

    Among those who strongly opposed the decision were Bulgaria, Slovenia, Austria and Cyprus. Slovakia, Greece, Portugal, Luxemburg and Malta are also hesitant to join the UK despite a long history of support. Their top official preferred to point out that the investigation, which is to prove Russia’s involvement in Skripal’s murder attempt, is not over yet.

    Craving Neutrality

    The senior researcher from the Russian Institute for Slavic Studies of the Russian Science Academy Petr Iskanderov told Sputnik that expulsion of Russian diplomats is too serious a step to take, in that it could provoke a certain response, and the lack of evidence is not satisfactory.

    “Although the UK has its lobby in Scandinavia, the Baltic states and Poland, Bulgaria is not among them anymore.  Under the new geopolitical circumstances Sofia wants to keep its neutral position. The Austrian authorities endorse the same approach, as they want to become a connection between East and West. From this position, expulsion makes no sense,” he said.

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov reminded of the Iraqi campaign over the accusations, which were proved baseless later, “I told Theresa May that Saddam Hussein was accused of creating chemical weapons. Then Prime Minister Tony Blair had to apologize, but the consequences are still awful.”

    EU-member Austria was also among those who didn’t join the diplomatic demarche, although chancellor Sebastian stated that the bloc members expressed their solidarity with the United Kingdom over the Skripal and condemned the incident.

    "We want to keep the channels of communication to Russia open. Austria is a neutral country and sees itself as a bridge-builder between East and West," said Kurz.

    Meanwhile, Austrian foreign minister Karin Kneissl emphasized that the situation is not certain yet.

    "The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has been working in London for seven days already, and the investigation hasn’t 100% proved Russia’s involvement," she said.

    Slovenia has also refused to send diplomats away, but called for a thorough investigation into the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, with Moscow's participation in the probe, and strongly condemned any use of chemical weapons.

    Neighborly Slovakia has taken a strong stand, as the Prime Minister told the Parliament his government will not yield to any pressure, pointing out that the investigation has not yet proved Russia guilty.

    Sham Solidarity

    The UK’s NATO allies from overseas have been more unanimous in their reaction, expelling  66 Russian diplomats. The US, didn't just send the envoys home, it closed the Russian consulate in Seattle. It has taken the lead with 60 diplomats, including those who work in the UN headquarters. The EU-members as well as European non-members have been more reserved, expelling from 1 to 4 diplomats apiece. Only Ukraine stands out, with 13 Russian Embassy staff members.

    The head of the Centre for European Studies of Moscow’s Higher School of Economics Timophei Borodachev  suggested that if somebody wanted to harm Russia, the list would contain the Baltic states, the US and Poland.

    “Other EU countries have signaled they act under pressure, their solidarity is formal. Some have ignored it totally…France and Germany don’t need a decline in relations with Moscow, but they need to stay the EU leaders and support the European majority, without waking doubts among the smaller states, like the Baltic countries, that Paris and Berlin will take their side. On the whole, the EU-members were not that enthusiastic about it.Speaking about Poland, it’s rampant Russophobia as it is. If an aggressive dog attacks you, you don’t try to analyze its behavior. It’s just an aggressive dog,” he said.

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury and are currently being treated for exposure to what UK experts believe to be the A234 nerve agent. The UK side claimed that this substance was developed in the Soviet Union and accused Russia of orchestrating the attack.

    The Russian side has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal was denied.

    The views and opinions expressed by analysts are those of the expert and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    © Sputnik.
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    Topic:
    Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Over Skripal Case (45)

    Related:

    Hype Over Skripal is West's Hysterical Reaction to Putin's Win – Businessman
    Luxembourg Recalls Ambassador to Russia Over Skripal Case
    Some States Siding With London on Skripal Case Question UK's Reasoning - Kremlin
    Montenegro Expels One Russian Diplomat Over Skripal Case - Embassy
    Russian FM: London Has No Interest in Probing Skripal Case
    OPCW May End Analysis of Substance Used for Skripal Poisoning Within 2-3 Weeks
    Tags:
    EU, Russian diplomats, expulsion, diplomatic row, investigation, sanctions, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, EU, Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Boyko Borissov, Theresa May, European Union, Europe, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    Russia Mourns Kemerovo Mall Fire Victims
    European Diplomacy
    Great European Diplomacy
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse