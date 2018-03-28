Slovakia Recalls Envoy to Russia Over Skripal Case - Foreign Ministry

Recently, a number of EU countries, as well as the United States, Canada, Albania, Norway and Ukraine announced their decisions to expel Russian diplomats in connection with Moscow's alleged involvement in Salisbury incident.

Slovakia has recalled its ambassador from Moscow for a debriefing, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak.

"The Slovakian government decided to recall the republic's ambassador for consultations as a further step in this issue [Skripal case]. This is the first time the ambassador to russia has been recalled in 20 years," Lajcak told reporters.

The Minister also informed that a possibility that Russian diplomats will be expelled from Slovakia in connection with the Skripal case remains, the agency reports.

Earlier, the Slovakian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Fedotov in relation to the issue.

Over 25 countries, including the Czech Republic and other EU member states, as well as the United States, decided to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow's alleged involvement in the attack on Skripal and his daughter.

The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Russian officials have strongly denied accusations and pointed out that London had not provided any facts to substantiate its claims.

Moscow also expressed its strong protest over the expulsion of Russian diplomats from a number countries.