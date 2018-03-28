Russian Embassy in UK: Britons Welcomed in Russia Despite Political Tension

LONDON (Sputnik) - Russian people remain "positive and hospitable" to UK nationals, who are welcome in Russia despite the current political tension and warnings of the UK government that Britons may face the possibility of anti-British sentiment while traveling in Russia, the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.

"It has come to our knowledge that in the wake of the anti-Russian campaign unleashed by the British Government some British students planning trips to Russia have been warned of a "possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment caused by their nationality". The Embassy would like to make it clear that despite the political tensions and disagreements caused by the hostile policies of the UK Government, the Russian attitude towards British people remains positive and hospitable," the statement said.

In March, the relations between Moscow and London deteriorated after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in the United Kingdom.

© REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir Theresa May Promises More Long-Term Measures Against Russia

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of orchestrating the attack and expelled 23 Russian diplomats, while the European Union has expressed its solidarity with London.

"Britons are welcome in Russia – on tourist trips and cultural exchanges, as students or business people and, of course, as guests of the FIFA World Cup. Come and discover the difference between how Russia is portrayed by the UK and how it is in reality," the statement said.

More than 25 countries, including the United States and EU member states, have expelled over 150 Russian diplomats in connection with the Salisbury incident so far.

Russia, in turn, has strongly rejected the accusations and offered assistance in the investigation. However, Moscow's request for samples of the chemical substance used to poison Skripal has been rejected. In response, Moscow expelled UK diplomats and ordered the British Council to cease its activities in Russia.