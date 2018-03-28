Register
03:23 GMT +328 March 2018
    A woman walks past the Russian Embassy in London, Britain, March 19, 2018

    Western Ambassadors Confirm UK Provided No Proof On Skripal’s Case - Embassy

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (142)
    5301

    The United Kingdom never provided the ambassadors of western states with any proof of Russia’s involvement in Sergei Skripal’s poisoning, the Russian Embassy to UK said in a Tuesday statement.

    The Russian Embassy to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland issued an official statement saying that the UK never provided any proof of Russia's involvement in Skripal's poisoning to any Western countries' ambassadors.

    US State Department building
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    State Department Calls on Russia to Admit Responsibility for Skripal Poisoning
    According to the statement, on March 27 the Russian Ambassador to UK Alexander Yakovenko hosted a briefing for the ambassadors of foreign nations in the UK.

    "Yakovenko informed his colleagues that British authorities are politicizing the so-called "Skripal Case" without proof, neglect their commitments in the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and that they purposefully aim to confuse the international community and excuse their actions by hiding the facts regarding the attack on two Russian citizens on British soil," the statement reads.

    "The questions and remarks of the participants of the briefing showed that the British side had not provided its international partners with any facts about the incident in Salisbury," the statement underscores.

    It also says that Russia will continue to insist on full access to all investigative materials.

    "So far, London continues to avoid cooperation, which is unacceptable," it reads.

    March 14, the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats, connecting this move to the allegations of Russia's involvement in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter Yulia. A number of Western nations followed the move in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called "the largest international display of solidarity." However, the UK never provided any proof of Russia's involvement or granted any access to the investigation of the incident.

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (142)

    Tags:
    allegations, briefing, proof, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Russian embassy in UK, Alexander Yakovenko, Russia, United Kingdom
