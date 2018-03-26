Polish, Latvian, Lithuanian & Estonian Foreign Ministries Summon Russian Envoys

The Russian Envoy to Poland Sergey Andreev has been summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, according to the Russian Embassy’s spokesman.

Poland has informed Russia about the decision to expel Russian diplomats from the country, said the Russian Envoy.

"The Russian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry for noon local time [10:00 GMT]," spokesman Vladimir Alexandrov said.

According to the Russian Embassies in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, the Ambassadors to these countries have also been summoned to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the respective nations.

"The Russian ambassador to Lithuania was summoned for 4:00 p.m. [13:00 GMT]. He will be ready to comment on the results," the Russian diplomatic mission to the country said.

Despite the fact that reason for the summons hasn't been released yet, the move comes a few days after the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats from the UK amid Theresa May accusing Moscow of Sergei Skripal's poisoning.

At the EU summit in Brussels, the presidents of European countries expressed their solidarity with the UK’s measures.