Register
19:59 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Annual Press Conference 2018

    Only Russia Ensured Additional Gas Supplies to Germany in March - Wintershall

    © wintershall.com
    Europe
    Get short URL
    121

    KASSEL (Germany) (Sputnik) - Moscow was Berlin's only foreign partner that provided Germany with additional natural gas during the cold period in early March, Mario Mehren, the CEO of the Wintershall energy company, said.

    "Maybe you noticed that it was very cold in Europe last week, but maybe you have not noticed it, because the buildings were heated very well, and they were heated because of gas deliveries from Russia, particularly via the Nord Stream gas pipeline… If you look at flows at gas in these days, the Norwegians failed to increase the deliveries and the only partner that had responded [to the requests of Germany] was Russia," Mario Mehren, the CEO of the Wintershall energy company said at a press conference.

    German company Wintershall expects that Denmark will give the green light to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in its territorial waters, the company's CEO Mario Mehren said.

    "We do not see Denmark opposing this pipeline project. We see that Denmark has started the process of obtaining a license and is working on this process. And an appropriate decision will be eventually taken on the basis of new legislation that took effect at the beginning of this year. I cannot imagine Denmark taking a decision that would harm EU consumers. I believe that there will be a positive decision on the Nord Stream 2," Mehren told a press conference.

    In November, Denmark adopted a bill that enabled the country to prevent the construction of the Nord Stream 2 if the pipeline harmed Danish strategic or security interests. In early October, Sergey Serdyukov, the chief technical officer for Nord Stream 2 AG, said that the company had developed an alternative route for the pipeline in case of Denmark banning its construction in Danish territorial waters.

    Through Nord Stream AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, Wintershall holds a 15.5 percent share in the Nord Stream pipeline, which commenced operation in 2011. This pipeline, which runs from Russia through the Baltic Sea to the German coast, helps strengthen the security of supply in Europe with a total annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Also, Wintershall is contributing to the financing of the new Nord Stream 2 project as a co-creditor, according to Wintershall press release

    READ MORE: #BeastFromTheEast: Gazprom Comes to Aid of Freezing EU Members Again — Analyst

    Russia's energy giant Gazprom reported in the end of February and in the beginning of March about record volumes of gas exports to Europe. On Friday, the Russian company said that it had broken yet another record for daily exports by delivering 713 million cubic meters of gas to the European Union.

    In 2017, Gazprom increased its gas exports to non-CIS countries by 8.4 percent to 194.4 billion cubic meters. Chairman of Gazprom's Board of Directors Viktor Zubkov said in early February that the company's goal in 2018 was to maintain its export capacities.

    Related:

    This Irish Ferret is in Love With the 'Beast From the East'
    Braving the Beast: Britain's Cancelled Marathons
    UK Freezing and Running Out of Gas Amid 'Beast From the East'
    Beast from the East: 'Norwegian Wood' Running Out Amid 'Siberian' Cold Onslaught
    Building a Beast: Massive New Ford-Class Carrier 70 Percent Finished (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    gas supplies, gas, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream, Wintershall, Gazprom, Mario Mehren, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok