Register
11:18 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A portion of Russian Embassy complex in in Washington. File photo

    Skripal Case: EU Gets 'Signals' US Wants to Expel Russian Diplomats - Reports

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (132)
    109

    According to CNN, citing a source familiar with the situation, US President Donald Trump is weighing the National Security Council’s recommendation to expel several Russian diplomats from the country as a response to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

    The United States may follow its European partners’ lead and decide to send Russian diplomats home, the media outlet reported, citing a source, who said that European diplomats were receiving “optimistic signals” that Washington would expel a “significant number” of Russian diplomatic personnel.

    READ MORE: Russia Discomforted Over EU Aggression, Volatility Amid Skripal Case — Peskov

    Furthermore, according to the CNN source, the United States has been waiting to see what measures members of the European Council would take, as on March 23, ten European countries announced they would support the United Kingdom in its decision to expel Russian diplomats.

    The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Staged Skripal Case
    A senior foreign diplomat has told CNN that Germany, France, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, Ireland and several others would “likely” send Russian diplomats back to Moscow on Monday.

    Last week, the National Security Council recommended President Trump take action against Russia; several sources told CNN that expelling diplomatic workers would be “the most severe response under consideration.” At the same time, another source claimed that members of the National Security Council and State Department were engaged in talks with their European counterparts to determine how many they were going to expel.

    On March 24, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, that Trump was preparing to expel “dozens” of Russian diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning attack on Sergei Skripal.

    READ MORE: Trump Ready to Expel Russian Diplomats From US Over Skripal Case — Reports

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Moscow was “highly likely” behind the poisoning, stating that the police had found the military-grade nerve agent Novichok, allegedly developed in Russia, at the site. She then ordered the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, which was backed by the European Council.

    Moscow, in turn, has strongly denied the accusations, offering assistance in investigating the incident, as well as requesting the samples of the chemical substance in question; the UK, however, declined all request. As a response to the UK’s measures, Russia declared 23 British diplomats personae non gratae, and revoked its agreement on the UK General Consulate’s operation in St. Petersburg.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US

    Most recently, the head of the laboratory for chemical and analytical control of the scientific center of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Rybalchenko announced that the United States had been developing the gas A-234, saying that there was a document that confirmed this information.

    "I affirm that it exactly corresponds to the formula published by Mirzayanov (Vil Mirzayanov, a Soviet chemist who moved to the USA and the author of the book on the A-234 gas). The chemical name of this substance is A-234 and was named "Novichok" by Boris Johnson, as a substance available in the Porton Down laboratory,” Rybalchenko said.

    On March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping mall in Salisbury, UK, after being exposed to a chemical substance. Doctors say they could suffer long-term brain damage and may never fully recover. 

    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (132)

    Related:

    Russian Embassy: US-Russia Relations Should Stay Unaffected by Skripal Case
    Skripal's Close Friend Afraid of Going to Police, Fears Consequences - Reports
    Russian MoD Says A234 Nerve Agent Allegedly Used Against Skripal Developed in US
    Russia Discomforted Over EU Aggression, Volatility Amid Skripal Case - Peskov
    Trump Ready to Expel Russian Diplomats From US Over Skripal Case - Reports
    Skripal Case: 'Brits Are Using It as a Way to Rebuild Bridges with EU' - Prof
    Tags:
    United States, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse