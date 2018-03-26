US Closes Russian Consulate General in Seattle, Expels 60 Diplomats

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov has protested "wrongful" US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats.

US President Donald Trump ordered the closure of the Russian Consulate in Seattle in response to the Sergei Skripal case, a senior US Administration official told reporters on Monday.

"Today President Donald J. Trump ordered the expulsion of dozens of Russian intelligence officers in the United States and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle," the official said.

The official then added that Trump also ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, including 48 employees of the Russian Embassy and 12 people who have been assigned to the United Nations in New York.

"The total number today that we're talking about is 60. That includes 48 members of the Russian embassy in New York… and 12 at the UN," the official said.

Russian diplomats and their families who are being expelled have been given seven days to depart the United States.

"The individuals and their families have been given seven days to leave the United States," the official noted.

At the same time, the White House said that it was ready to hold talks with Russia if the latter "changes its behavior."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW