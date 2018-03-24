Trump Ready to Expel Russian Diplomats From US Over Skripal Case - Reports

Earlier, Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov told Sputnik that Moscow will retaliate in case Washington decides to expel its diplomats in response to the alleged poisoning attack against former Russian intelligence Sergei Skripal.

US President Trump's aides recommended at a meeting on Friday that he expels Russian diplomats, the Bloomberg news agency reported citing two sources familiar with the situation. The decision that was reportedly made on Wednesday is expected to be announced on Monday.

