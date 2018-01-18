Register
18 January 2018
    European Commission to Issue Plan on Tackling Foreign Fake News

    The European Commission is preparing a strategy to counter fake news, which will be published this spring, European Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King said during a debate at the EU Parliament on Wednesday.

    "There's been a focus on a wider phenomenon of fake news. It's one of the European Commission’s priorities for the coming year… In November last year, we established a high-level expert group which has now started its work to advise the commission on scooping the phenomenon … and presenting recommendations. It will contribute to the preparation of a strategy addressing the challenge of fake news, which we'll issue in spring this year," King said at the European Parliament's debates entitled "Russia — the influence of propaganda on EU countries."

    According to King, there was little doubt that pro-Kremlin disinformation campaign was an orchestrated strategy aimed at spreading disinformation in various languages and through various channels.

    Sputnik news
    © Sputnik/
    Neocon Think Tanks Not Russian Media Are the Enemy Within
    "Russian disinformation can be extremely successful. So that's why we need to redouble efforts to debunk this propaganda," King stressed.

    Western politicians have repeatedly accused Kremlin in orchestrating disinformation and propaganda campaigns and spoke about threats allegedly posed by Russian media, specifically emphasizing the role of Sputnik news agency and RT broadcaster. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed such allegations.

    However, current EU polices on countering fake news and propaganda are focused on Russian media exclusively, with some other outlets like Fox News and Al Jazeera not being under the radar, the European Parliament member from the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, Tanja Fajon, said on Wednesday.

    "I agree that monitoring the impact of the media on the politics in society is necessary … but I have a few critical remarks. Firstly, why are we dealing only with Russian propaganda, how do we view the news on the American Fox News, do we have a problem with the stakes of the US media corporations in EU media outlets whose views are reported by Al Jazeera? And if we remain in Europe, how do we feel about the national media owned by a political party members and related persons, in Slovenia we have such a media outlet," Fajon said during a debate at the EU Parliament dubbed "Russia — the influence of propaganda on EU countries."

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Fake News Alert: The Independent Accidently 'Kills' 6,000 Russians
    She added that RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency perhaps should been seen as an attempt of Russia to find its place in the media world, which had long been dominated by the West.

    Meanwhile, several other lawmakers also pointed at the hypocrisy of the European Parliament. Joerg Meuthen from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party noted that the term "fake news" was often used to discredit unwanted facts and opinions.

    "Today's debate about alleged election influence by Russian fake news is for the established European parties like Easter and Christmas at once … This is pure hypocrisy, since this Parliament will lead an election campaign in pure self-interest in the 2019 European elections. The self-supporting slogans of EU officials and campaigners will produce their own truths, which will be propaganda of the best calibre. Anyone who acts like that has no right to complain about alleged election interferences by Russia. You are sitting in a glasshouse here in Strasburg, you should therefore not throw stones," Meuthen warned.

    Leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in Scotland, David Coburn, stressed that it was the European Union that spent millions in propaganda to prevent Brexit, and that was destroying impartiality or credibility of this debate about alleged Russian influence.

    "The EU is still doing it by setting up the Orwellian machine to push the EU project and subvert national democracies, in its own words, 'challenging Euroscepticism.' It is pure Soviet 'Pravda' [newspaper]. I am more concerned with EU propaganda than with their clunky Russian version," he said. Moreover, Coburn recalled that RT broadcaster gave the UKIP an opportunity to voice its position when they could not get on the BBC.

    Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session on May 19, 2015, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2018/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    EU Resolution Against Russian Media Shows Falsity of Press Freedom in West
    Western politicians have repeatedly accused Kremlin in orchestrating disinformation and propaganda campaigns and spoke about threats allegedly posed by Russian media. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed all of such allegations.

    In November 2016, the European Parliament adopted a Polish-initiated resolution which declared that Russia was waging an "information war" against the European Union and claimed the need to "fight" Russian "disinformation." Commenting on that decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the adoption of the resolution demonstrated the degradation of the perception of democracy in the European society and expressed hope that the common sense would prevail.

    Since then, the European External Action Service East Stratcom Task Force, set up in 2015, has secured over $1 million in funding and published multiple articles "debunking" alleged cases of "disinformation" by Russian outlets. A lot of these cases appeared to "debunk" news pieces reporting about opinionated remarks by Russian officials and overblown tabloid headlines.

    Tags:
    disinformation, fake news, reports, propaganda, threats, strategy, funding, policy, media, Tanja Fajon, Julian King, European Union
