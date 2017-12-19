Register
19 December 2017
    Stand of the Sputnik news agency, news websites and radio broadcast service. File photo

    Sputnik Launches Multimedia Press Center in Estonia

    © Sputnik/ Evgenya Novozhenina
    Press Info
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sputnik News Agency and Radio have launched a modern multimedia press center in Estonia, the agency's press service said Tuesday.

    According to the press service, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Alexander Petrov became the first speaker at the center. He held a briefing devoted to Russia-Estonia relations.

    "The opening of the Sputnik news agency press center in Estonia cannot be called an ordinary event. I am impressed by what I have seen. We see a state-of-the-art multimedia platform, which will allow the holding of events of a different level," Petrov said.

    As part of the opening of the press center, a video link was organized between Moscow and Tallinn, during which Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan greeted the guests and answered journalists' questions.

    "I very much hope that our new press center in Tallinn will become a place for honest discussions of any topics for all journalists working in Estonia. Our doors are open," Simonyan said.

    Sputnik Estonia head Elena Cherysheva, on her part, said that besides press conferences, the new center will allow radio and video programs to be produced and the holding of events in different formats — from direct video broadcasts to video links with world capital cities.

    Sputnik is a news agency and radio network with multimedia news hubs in dozens of countries. Sputnik broadcasts through its websites in over 30 languages, as well as on analogue and digital radio, mobile apps, and social media.

    Sputnik newswires are available by subscription, 24/7, in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Chinese. Sputnik Estonia was launched in February 2016 broadcasting in the Russian and Estonian languages and it is among the top 10 social and political online media outlets of the country.

    Tags:
    Sputnik, Estonia
