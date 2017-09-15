Pentagon 'Closely' Watching Massive Russia-Belarus Zapad-2017 War Games

Despite NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg statements, saying that the Russia-Belarus joint drills aren't considered to be a threat by the alliance, the Pentagon has said that it is "closely watching" the war games anyway.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense is closely observing watching joint Russia-Belarus Zapad 2017 drills, Pentagon spokesperson Rob Manning said in a briefing on Friday.

"We are watching Zapad very closely. Obviously Russia has the right to conduct their own exercises," Manning told reporters.

The week-long military exercise is underway at several sites from Russia’s northwest to Belarus. It brings together 12,700 service personnel — 7,200 Belarusian and 5,500 Russian troops — as well as 70 aircraft, 250 tanks and ten ships.

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo All You Need to Know About Massive Russia-Belarus Zapad War Games

However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance does not see any imminent threat posed to against any NATO member by the drills.

In their turn, senior Russian and Belarusian officials reiterated that the drills do not pose any threat to other states and are exclusively defensive in nature. Moreover, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko stated earlier that these exercises would be open for foreign observers. The Defense Ministry of Belarus reported in August that observers from seven countries — Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden, Norway — were invited to the event. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to observe the drills on September 18.

© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo East Europe Can Sleep Easily as Russia Prepares for Zapad Drills – Russian MoD

When commenting on NATO states' reaction to the planned drills, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that increasing military presence of NATO in Eastern Europe went unnoticed amid groundless criticism of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2017 military exercises.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border. Moscow has said Russia had never planned and does not plan to attack any NATO member.