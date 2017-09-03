Austria Building Wall to Protect Gov’t Buildings Amid Terror Threat

Austria is reportedly building a concrete wall in order to protect the Interior and Foreign Ministries and the office of the country’s President from terrorists.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Construction of a concrete wall in front of the historic buildings in Vienna, housing the Austrian Interior and Foreign Ministries as well as the office of the country’s President Alexander Van der Bellen is underway, media reported, citing the ministry’s representative.

The height of concrete barrier will amount to 80 centimeters (approximately 31.5 inches), whereas its width will total one meter (3.2 feet), the Kronen Zeitung newspaper said Saturday.

© REUTERS/ Murad Sezer Turkey Constructing Concrete Wall Along Syrian Border Amid Terror Attacks