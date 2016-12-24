Tunisia Detains Three People Allegedly Linked to Berlin Terror Attack Suspect

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of the detainees, Amri's nephew, reportedly admitted that he had been contacting the terrorist via Telegram messenger.

"On December 23, a terror cell consisting of three members aged between 18 and 27… connected with Anis Amri, who carried out the Berlin terror attack, was uncovered," the statement said.

On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market in the center of the city, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others. The suspected perpetrator, a 24-year-old Tunisian citizen Anis Amri, was shot dead on Friday in a shootout with the police in Milan, Italy, after he was stopped for a routine check.

