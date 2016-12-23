Berlin Attack Suspect Reportedly Killed in Gunfight in Milan

Anis Amri, a 24-year-old asylum seeker from Tunisia, the alleged suspect in the Berlin attack, was killed in a shoot-out in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Reuters reports earlier citing a security source.
German prosecutors are in contact with Italian authorities over the Berlin attack, Reuters reports citinq a spokesman for the Ghief Federal Prosecutor's office.
On Monday, a truck rammed into the crowd at the Berlin Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people and injuring 49.
Earlier this year, on July 18, a 17-year-old Afghan asylum seeker launched an ax-and-knife attack on passengers of a commuter train in Bavaria, wounding five tourists. Four days later, a German of Iranian origin shot nine people in Munich and committed suicide. On July 24, a Syrian refugee exploded a bomb outside a music festival in Bavaria’s Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 15 bystanders, while another Syrian killed a woman with a machete in Reutlingen near Stuttgart.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete At least he won't talk anymore ? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete EU will collapse on itself just like USSR did.
Marques rouges
It took the German police 2 days to find the attacker's papers and fingerprints in the cabin... these terrorist are nice to leave their ID's behind them, like in Paris or 9/11 !
The truck's owner is Ariel Zulawski, a "chosen" Pole. Must be a coincidence. Of course !
