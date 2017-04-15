Stockholm Deadly Attack Affects Case of Russian Teenager Arrested in Oslo

MURMANSK (Sputnik) — The recent deadly truck attack in Stockholm affected the course of investigation into the case of the Russian national detained in Oslo over explosives handling, the young man's lawyer Aase Karine Sigmond said on Saturday.

"It is obvious that if the terror attack did not occur in Stockholm a day before, the case would have taken another turn," Sigmond said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.

She noted that her client, who has been questioned for the second time earlier in the day, kept on claiming innocence and that the incident should be regarded as a mischief, according to the broadcaster. The investigators try to inquire into possible links of the arrested with radical Islamist, however, he had already denied the claims during the first questioning last weekend.

© AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber We Warned You: Uzbekistan Says it Told West About Stockholm Attack Suspect

On April 8, the Norwegian police found an alleged explosive device in Oslo's central Gronland neighborhood and detained one suspect in relation to the case, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. The police carried out a controlled explosion of the device, later confirming that it was a low-power improvised bomb. Two days later, the Oslo District Court ruled to arrest the teenager on suspicion of illicit handling of explosives.

On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people on the major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and 15 injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack.