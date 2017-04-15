Stockholm Deadly Attack Affects Case of Russian Teenager Arrested in Oslo

MURMANSK (Sputnik) — The recent deadly truck attack in Stockholm affected the course of investigation into the case of the Russian national detained in Oslo over explosives handling, the young man's lawyer Aase Karine Sigmond said on Saturday.
"It is obvious that if the terror attack did not occur in Stockholm a day before, the case would have taken another turn," Sigmond said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.
She noted that her client, who has been questioned for the second time earlier in the day, kept on claiming innocence and that the incident should be regarded as a mischief, according to the broadcaster. The investigators try to inquire into possible links of the arrested with radical Islamist, however, he had already denied the claims during the first questioning last weekend.
On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people on the major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and 15 injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)