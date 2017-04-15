Register
23:18 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017

    Stockholm Deadly Attack Affects Case of Russian Teenager Arrested in Oslo

    © AFP 2017/ Jonathan NACKSTRAND
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 66 0 0

    A 17-year-old Russian citizen who was arrested in Norway on suspicion of illicit handling of explosives, is now being probed over links to the organizers of the last week's deadly truck ramming in Sweden.

    MURMANSK (Sputnik) — The recent deadly truck attack in Stockholm affected the course of investigation into the case of the Russian national detained in Oslo over explosives handling, the young man's lawyer Aase Karine Sigmond said on Saturday.

    "It is obvious that if the terror attack did not occur in Stockholm a day before, the case would have taken another turn," Sigmond said, as quoted by the NRK broadcaster.

    She noted that her client, who has been questioned for the second time earlier in the day, kept on claiming innocence and that the incident should be regarded as a mischief, according to the broadcaster. The investigators try to inquire into possible links of the arrested with radical Islamist, however, he had already denied the claims during the first questioning last weekend.

    Police officers guard the scene as a truck is pulled away by a service car after it was driven into a department store in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, April 8, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    We Warned You: Uzbekistan Says it Told West About Stockholm Attack Suspect
    On April 8, the Norwegian police found an alleged explosive device in Oslo's central Gronland neighborhood and detained one suspect in relation to the case, who turned out to be a Russian citizen. The police carried out a controlled explosion of the device, later confirming that it was a low-power improvised bomb. Two days later, the Oslo District Court ruled to arrest the teenager on suspicion of illicit handling of explosives.

    On April 7, a stolen truck rammed into a crowd of people on the major pedestrian street Drottninggatan in Stockholm, leaving at least four people dead and 15 injured. Following the incident, police arrested two men on suspicion of being involved in the deadly attack.

    Related:

    Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Confirms Stockholm Attack Suspect Is Daesh Member
    Stock Markets Nervous as French Presidential Elections Point to Frexit Vote
    Uzbek National Akilov Admits Carrying Out Stockholm Attack in Court
    Tags:
    Russian citizens, death, truck attack, Oslo, Norway, Stockholm, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok