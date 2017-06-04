'I Despise You, Terrorism': Russian Neurosurgeon Helps London Attack Victim

A girl knocked on his door and told him there was a terrorist attack some 500 meters away, and asked the doctor to help her Japanese friend. The woman was breathing though a handkerchief, and Kascheev, realizing she was experiencing a panic attack, let the woman inside and went out.

"A lot of people were quickly walking away from London Bridge. Some of them were crying. I was surprised by the number of couples walking hand in hand. Traffic was suspended; police and ambulances were moving in the opposite direction. Helicopters were hovering above the streets," he wrote on Facebook.

On June 3, at 22:08 PM local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

Kascheev observed that all shops and bars were closed in five minutes and their patrons were crowding outside.

The neurosurgeon made a firm conclusion at the end of his narration.

"I am not afraid of you, terrorism, at all, I despise you all the more. Don't you — do you hear me?— don't you dare be afraid of terrorists."

© AP Photo/ Yui Mok/PA London Terror Attacks: Why We Need to Talk About Wahhabism and Saudi Arabia

On March 22, an attacker identified as Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge in the city's center. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the Parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured.

On May 22, a deadly blast occurred outside of the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. The police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and are conducting an investigation into a suspected terrorist network behind the incident. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.