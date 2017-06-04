Death Toll in London Terror Attacks Raises to Six

© AP Photo/ Yui Mok Loud Explosions Heard Near London Bridge Following Attack

London Metropolitan Police reported that at least six people were killed near London Bridge by attackers. Three attacker were shot dead by the police, they added.

“At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police. And at least 20 casualties have been taken to six hospitals across London," Rowley said as quoted in a police statement.

AC Rowley confirmed “At this stage, we believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police." — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 4, 2017

​"Armed response officers then responded very quickly and bravely and confronted the three male suspects who were shot and killed on Borough Market," Mark Rowley, Britain's top anti-terrorism officer, said. "Sadly, six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot by police," he said.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he added.

Picture of terrorist — dead or alive — wearing what appears to be suicide vest outside the Wheatsheaf in London Bridge.pic: Gabriele Sciotto pic.twitter.com/brwqJ7bHTY — Ben Leo (@benleo89) June 4, 2017

​The London Ambulance Service's assistant director of operations said that 30 people were taken to hospital after the attack.

Earlier on Saturday, local media reported that a van had hit several pedestrians on London Bridge while a stabbing attack took place at the Borough Market.

London bridge bar now. Police everywhere pic.twitter.com/0gWH9jhgdX — James Yates (@Yatesy17) June 3, 2017

​London Metropolitan Police confirmed they were dealing with an incident on London Bridge, Borough Market and Vauxhall area. They later declared that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.