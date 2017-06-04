Register
04 June 2017
    An helicopter lands on London Bridge after an attack in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.

    Death Toll in London Attacks Rises to Seven, 48 Injured - UK Police

    © AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski
    Topic:
    London Bridge and Borough Market Terrorist Attack (30)
    The death toll in recent terror attacks in London has increased to seven, with 48 people injured, London Metropolitan Police Chief Cressida Dick revealed on Sunday.

    "It has now been confirmed sadly that seven members of the public have died. In addition, as you know, we believe, three suspects are dead," London's Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said in a televised statement.

    Armed Police officers stand guard on London Bridge in central London, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Dominic Lipinski
    Putin to May: London Attacks are 'Shocking in Cruelty and Cynicism'
    London Metropolitan Police Chief said during a press conference on Sunday that the investigation is "moving fast" and that "very significant" resources had been deployed to investigate the attacks.

    The patrols will be increased in many areas of the city, the chief said, adding that the patrols will include armed officers.

    According to the London Met Police, their priority is "to work with counter-terrorism police colleagues to establish more details about the attackers."

    "This is a very worrying time for people," Cressida Dick said. "I would ask Londoners and visitors to remain calm and be vigilant."

    Police attend to an incident on London Bridge in London, Britain, June 3, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    At Least One Australian National Among Victims of London Attacks
    He then asked people "not to over-react": "The last thing we need is people overreacting or taking out their frustrations on people in other communities."

    Asked about the threat level having been lowered to "severe" rather than "critical," Dick said that the police were prepared for a potential incident and dealt with it within 8 minutes.

    "Our understanding is there were three attackers <…> We have witness reports about three people armed with knives <…> The threat that they posed was neutralized within eight minutes," Dick pointed out. "We don't believe any suspects are at large but need to make absolutely sure."

    Asked whether she knows the identity of suspects in London Bridge attack, Dick said that she didn't.

    London Metropolitan Police Chief assumed that her team "will be sharing information" with their American colleagues.

    "Our priority now is to work with our colleagues in the national counter-terrorism police network and also with the intelligence agencies and other security services to establish more details about these individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it," she said.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 18, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Incident in London Being Treated as Potential Terrorist Attack - British Prime Minister
    In the meantime, UK political parties have shown different reactions to the events.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain's Conservative Party is suspending national campaigning ahead of the general election on June 8 as a result of the terror attacks in London.

    Britain's opposition Labour Party showed solidarity with its primary opponent, suspending its national election campaign until Sunday evening following an attack in London which killed six people, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement.

    UK Independence Party (UKIP) refused to suspend their election campaign, saying that "disrupting our democracy is what the extremists want."

    Topic:
    London Bridge and Borough Market Terrorist Attack (30)

    Tags:
    terror attack, United Kingdom, London
