London Ambulance Treating 48 People After London Bridge Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The London Ambulance Service said Sunday that a total of 48 people were being treated across London following a terror incident which took place late on Saturday at the London Bridge.
We have taken 48 patients to hospital following the incident at #LondonBridge https://t.co/hCiKVCBrnb pic.twitter.com/5ipl5vtcTB— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) 4 июня 2017 г.
A van hit several pedestrians on the London Bridge while a stabbing attack took place at the Borough Market.
