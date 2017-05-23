Register
16:20 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A member of the public reacts as police evacuate the Arndale shopping centre, in Manchester, England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after an apparent suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert as it ended Monday night, killing over a dozen of people among a panicked crowd of young concertgoers.

    Social Media Trolls Circulate Fake Manchester Attack Victim Pictures and Stories

    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2110

    In the wake of the Manchester attack, concerned parents, siblings and friends launched genuine social media appeals in attempt to locate missing loved ones, using the hashtag #MissingInManchester. However, some tasteless trolls also took the opportunity to share fake images and other hoax posts.

    In the hours following the bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured many more, many shared images of friends and family they were with or who had been at the concert, and were now missing. However, others shared fake pictures, spreading false grief for their own amusement and seeking retweets and shares in order to increase their reach — some hoax #MissinginManchester posts were reposted tens of thousands of times over.

    For example, one user tweeted an alleged photo of their cousin's girlfriend, claiming the girl was missing after the attack — another user quickly pointed out they knew the person in the picture in real life and she hadn't attended the concert.

    Sputnik News has opted not to reproduce these tweets here.

    Some of the photographs in fact depict internet celebrities, such as YouTube vloggers — others appear to be arbitrarily chosen members of the public, and even stock photo stars.

    In one case, a snap of a young model for a fashion line for individuals with Down Syndrome was shared.

    ​Mexico-based journalist Andrea Noel had to deny she was missing after a picture of her was shared.

    YouTuber TheReportOfTheWeek also posted a video repudiating claims he was AWOL following the gig.

    "Some people propagated a certain rumor claiming I was a victim of an attack in Manchester at the Ariana Grande concert. I'm just making this video to let you know I am indeed alive well and okay here in the United States, not the UK. This was unfortunately just an effort done by various trolls," the video said.

    Such images have undoubtedly caused distress both for people who've seen the tweets and been led to believe someone they know are caught up in the attack, and photographed subjects themselves.

    ​It's almost certain at least some of the hoaxes are deliberately intended to inflict grief on the people shown in them, designed to harass specific individuals a troll doesn't like, or wishes to attack.

    Social Media
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media

    The pictures also complicate and potentially delay searches for real people. Police often warn against sharing unofficial "missing" posts on this basis.

    However, the images are but one method by which fake, malicious stories have spread following the attack. False reports of fictional terrorist attacks around the country have also circulated.

    A Facebook post claiming a man armed with a gun outside Royal Oldham Hospital has been shared over 13,000 times, and regurgitated in some news stories, although both Greater Manchester Police and Oldham Council refuted the reports.

    ​The Manchester tragedy is not the first time fake victim images have circulated on social media.

    In May 2016, fake pictures began circulating on social media of missing relatives after an Egyptair flight went missing.

    Related:

    State Department Forms an Army of Social Media Trolls to Spread Propaganda
    4Chan Users Claim to be Source of Trump 'Golden Shower in Moscow' Hoax
    Manchester Attack: Hope, Sadness and Islamophobia Spreads on Social Media
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Deadly Manchester Attack
    Tags:
    trolls, social media hoax, fake news, hoax, social media, terrorist attack, Manchester attack, Manchester blast, Twitter, Britain, Manchester, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok