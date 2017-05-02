Le Pen's Presidency to Put Rights, Freedoms of French Citizens at Risk - Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He pointed out that the rights and freedoms of journalists, political opposition, same-sex couples and women would be violated first of all.

"I am deeply convinced [that freedoms would be endangered under Le Pen's presidency]," Macron said in an interview with the BFMTV channel, answering the corresponding question.

Speaking about the rights of journalists, Macron referred to Monday reports that the journalists of several news outlets, including Mediapart and the Quotidien program, were denied accreditation necessary to cover Le Pen's rally in Villepinte.

As for the opposition, Macron said that restrictions regarding such parties were "a classic practice" of the National Front party, headed by Le Pen up to late April.

"More than 20% of the French people trusted Mrs Le Pen. I want to fight to show that her ideas are false," Macron said.

At the same time, the presidential hopeful pointed out that he had never accused or criticized Le Pen's supporters for their choice.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday.