Register
13:38 GMT +301 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France

    Le Pen Seeks to Transform EU Into European Alliance of Sovereign States

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 13150

    French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen sought to radically change the EU structure: to replace it with the European alliance of free and sovereign states.

    Marine Le Pen, French presidential candidate and leader of the political party the National Front, during a news conference following the first round of the presidential election.
    © Sputnik/ Kristina Afanasyeva
    Le Pen Believes Lifting Her Immunity by EU Parliament Not to Affect Election
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French right-wing presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen said she sought to radically change the structure of the European Union and replace it with the European alliance of free and sovereign states.

    "I am European, but I do not want this political structure called the European Union, which is completely off course, [to remain in place]. Then we will maybe find a new name for it, to this new Europe of nations and cooperation… For example, the European Alliance, which would allow countries to unite in projects not contradicting their national interests, because the main problem of the European Union is exactly that it has become almost totalitarian," Le Pen said in an interview with the Europe 1 radio station.

    Le Pen pointed out that with the help of France's allies, which also suffer from the European Union in its current form, the structure of the alliance might be radically changed and transformed into the European alliance of free and sovereign states.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler
    Le Pen Reveals When She Will Hold 'Frexit' Referendum if Elected
    As regards the common currency issue, Le Pen, who has repeatedly called for restoring national currency, pointed out that a number of economic and social measures might be taken without abandoning the eurozone.

    The right-wing candidate seeks a "return to France national sovereignty" and to create "a Europe of independent nations." To achieve this goal Le Pen intends to start talks with EU partners on changing France's membership, or otherwise, to hold a referendum on the country's withdrawal from the union. Le Pen has also vowed to resign in case the French nationals vote against Frexit. She calls for restoring the national border and leaving the Schengen zone, as well as returning passport checks to the French borders of other EU states.

    On April 23, Le Pen came second in the first round of the French presidential election receiving 21.3 percent of vote, while independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won the round gaining 24.01 percent. The two politicians will face each other in a run-off on Sunday.

    Related:

    Le Pen and Dupont-Aignan Have Common Vision on France's Future
    'Clinton Syndrome': Why France's Le Pen Shouldn't Be Ruled Out Just Yet
    France's Le Pen Wishes to Maintain Peaceful Relations With Russia, US, UK
    Hollande Vows to Vote for Macron, Says Le Pen 'Poses Risk' to France
    Tags:
    alliance, sovereignty, EU, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Living on the Volcano: Miraculous Kamchatka Nature Reserve
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok