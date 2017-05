MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The chances of French independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron to defeat his right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in the run-off increased by 1 percent since Friday, a fresh OpinionWay poll showed Monday.

According to the survey, he is projected to secure 61 percent of votes in the run-off against Le Pen's 39 percent.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.3 percent.