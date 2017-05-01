EU Should Be Reformed Otherwise France Might Withdraw From Bloc - Macron

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Macron's main opponent, right-wing candidate Le Pen, has repeatedly called for reviewing France's membership of the European Union or otherwise to hold a referendum on the country's withdrawal from the union.

© AP Photo/ Thomas Samson, Pool Le Pen Says to Appoint Right-Wing Dupont-Aignan French Prime Minister if Elected

"But at the same time, we have to face the situation, to listen to our people, and to listen to the fact that they are extremely angry today, impatient and the dysfunction of the EU is no more sustainable. So I do consider that my mandate, the day after, will be at the same time to reform in-depth the European Union and our European project," Macron told the BBC.

Macron pointed out that he was a pro-European and had always been defending the European idea, however, he could not allow the union to further function as it was at the moment, highlighting that it would be a "betrayal."

"And I don't want to do so. Because the day after, we will have a Frexit or we will have [Marine Le Pen's] National Front (FN) again," Macron said.

On April 23, Macron won the first round of the French presidential election gaining 24.01 percent, while Le Pen came second receiving 21.3 percent of the vote. The two politicians will face each other in a run-off on Sunday. According to recent polls, Macron is set to defeat Le Pen with 60 percent of votes.