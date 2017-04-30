Le Pen Believes Lifting Her Immunity by EU Parliament Not to Affect Election

© AP Photo/ Thomas Samson, Pool Le Pen Says to Appoint Right-Wing Dupont-Aignan French Prime Minister if Elected

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that the European Parliament's committee on legal affairs will launch the examination of the request for lifting Le Pen’s immunity in June, the procedure of reviewing the request can last up to three months.

"No. I know that our nationals are waiting for substantive discussion… The French people have clearly understood the fake nature of this sudden judicial agitation on the long-standing pseudo-cases," Le Pen told Le Parisien newspaper in response to the question whether the case of an alleged misuse of funds will influence voters in France.

French prosecutors reportedly launched an investigation in 2015 to look into Le Pen's assistants allegedly being fraudulently paid for their services with EU funds while working for the National Front (FN) party. The request for waiving Le Pen's parliamentary immunity was reportedly filed in the European Parliament in late March after her refusal in February to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation.

On Wednesday, President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said he had received and would transfer the request to strip Le Pen of immunity to the competent commission of the assembly.

On April 23, Le Pen came second in the first round of the French presidential election receiving 21.3 percent of vote, while independent candidate Emmanuel Macron won the round gaining 24.01 percent. The two politicians will face each other in a run-off on May 7.