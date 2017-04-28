Register
12:50 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A local resident walking in a street is seen through a hole in an apartment building damaged by shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017

    Merkel Visits Sochi to Save Minsk Agreements As Kiev's Violations Continue

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11310

    In order to save the Minsk Agreements which she was so instrumental in bringing about, the German Chancellor needs to change her position and put pressure on Kiev to fulfil its obligations, Alexander Rahr, director of the German-Russian Forum, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop armored vehicle with a canon in tow and Ukrainian flags
    © AFP 2017/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Saber-Rattling: Ukraine Building Up Military Presence Near Crimea
    On May 2, Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin will meet in Sochi, the German Chancellor's first visit to Russia for two years.

    The conflict in Ukraine is set to be at the top of the agenda for discussion. While Germany, along with Russia, has stressed commitment to the February 2015 Minsk Protocol for regulating the crisis, Berlin is unwilling to sanction Kiev for its failure to implement the necessary steps.

    Instead, the EU continues to sanction Russia for the failure of the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, despite the fact that Russia is not party to the Minsk agreements, Alexander Rahr, director of the German-Russian Forum, told Sputnik Deutschland.

    "There is no criticism for Ukraine, which has failed to fulfil the Minsk agreements and give Donbass the necessary autonomy it was promised. That is why this process is in such a precarious state," Rahr said.

    The analyst said that Merkel herself, who along with the Presidents of France, Russia and Ukraine declared her support for the Minsk Protocol, also carries an element of responsibility for Kiev's failure to implement them.

    "Whether she likes it or not, as Chancellor she is a guarantor of the success of the peace process in eastern Ukraine, or its failure," Rahr said.

    "She started it, it was her idea, she took French President Hollande by the hand and led him to Minsk, where this process was initiated with Ukraine and Russia. If this process collapses, it will be Merkel's fault."

    Ahead of Germany's federal elections in September, Merkel doesn't want to suffer a diplomatic failure that could be exploited by opposition parties.

    "She is traveling to Russia to see what she can do to continue this process," Rahr said.

    People hold Ukrainian and US flags and placards reading Trump welcome to Ukraine!, Trump - the peace for Ukraine! and the others during their rally in front of United States embassy in Kiev on January 20, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sergei SUPINSKY
    None of Our Business: US Cutting Aid to Ukraine is 'Washington's Signal to Kiev'
    As the leading economic and political power in the EU, it is in Germany's interest to pursue good relations with Russia, the analyst added.

    "German politicians, perhaps in contrast to politicians in other European countries, state quite clearly that it's not possible to build Europe without Russia or against Russia."

    "While Germany thinks and acts in a European way, it has a global foreign policy agenda and German voters want to know about their country's global foreign policy, the way the world order is developing and conflicts across the world," Rahr said.

    In February 2015, the Ukrainian government and the authorities in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics agreed to a series of steps to regulate the conflict in Donbass, which broke out in April 2014 when local residents proclaimed independence from Kiev following the Maidan coup d'etat in February 2014. Kiev responded with a military operation, encountering stiff local resistance.

    According to the Minsk Protocol, the Ukrainian army and pro-independence militia in eastern Ukraine are to withdraw their forces from the line of contact in order to create a buffer zone. 

    Maidan square in Kiev, Ukraine, February 19, 2014
    © Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin
    German Lawmaker Says Ukraine’s 2014 Coup ‘Organized by West’
    The government in Kiev is also obliged to hold regional elections and pass constitutional reforms including decentralization and a special status for the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

    However, Kiev has proven unwilling to remove its heavy weaponry from the conflict zone or to implement political reforms. Rather, the Ukrainian government has escalated the situation by backing a transport blockade of the southeastern regions that was instigated by right-wing nationalists and then temporarily cut electricity supplies to the Luhansk region.

    On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia continues to provide humanitarian support for the people of Donbass.

    "The de-energization of the Lugansk region is another step on the path of Ukraine's rejection of its territories. This is a step that contradicts the spirit of the Minsk agreements, which does not bring us closer to the implementation of these Minsk agreements, but rather distances us from the ultimate goal," Peskov told journalists.

    Related:

    Merkel Confirms German Citizen Injured in OSCE Mission's Car Blast in Donbass
    Merkel's Dossier on Putin Unlikely to Offer UK Intelligence Any Juicy Info
    Why Ukraine 'Beefs Up' Its Military Presence Near Russian Borders
    Tags:
    crisis, Minsk agreements, Angela Merkel, Vladimir Putin, Germany, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok