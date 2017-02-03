Register
03 February 2017
    A man walks by a board displaying various banknotes issued in the world at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea.

    South Korea Tops List of Countries Post-Brexit UK Could Trade With

    © AP Photo/
    The Westminster Policy Institute (WPI), an economics consultancy group, has found that South Korea is Britain's best prospect for a free trade deal when it leaves the European Union.

    WPI have said that the UK could secure its first trade agreement outside the bloc before 2020, but only if it focuses on Seoul and other nations who would be more receptive. The WPI also recommended Brazil, as well as the US to be good trading partners. 

    US President Donald Trump during a reception with Congressional leaders on January 23, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2016/ Nicholas Kamm
    Britain to Pay 'Heavy Price' for 'Desperate' US-UK Trade Deal - Campaigners

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has already started discussing trade with countries outside the European Union.

    May visited US President Donald Trump in January, a state visit during which trade between the two nations was top of the agenda, alongside NATO. The PM was able to gain commitment from Trump towards the military alliance, as well as build relations that would hopefully, lead to mutually beneficial deals.

    ​However, the US is just the start. The WPI have said that Britain needs to put South Korea top of the list because they have made it clear that they want to trade with the UK. 

    ​But the WPI study warned that the civil service could "be stretched to breaking point" unless it prioritizes its negotiations.

    "It is not impossible for the UK to seal a bilateral deal with a non-EU country before the next general election," Matthew Oakley, director of WPI Economics and a former Treasury official, said in a recent interview. 

    ​"In order to do so, the Prime Minister and her colleagues must prioritize which countries offer the most potential. Exploring the possibility of negotiating 12 separate deals is one thing, but the civil service will be stretched to breaking point if they are not given a list of priority countries to target," Oakley said. 

    "It has already negotiated a free trade deal with the EU so has a foundation to work off. It imports increasing amounts of business and financial services. And it has a track record of agreeing bilateral deals in a relatively short period of time," he added.

    The WPI research indicates that the UK must look far and wide if it is to establish strong trade deals with countries outside the bloc.

    ​South Korea and Australia have expressed an interest as well and this could be the life line that Theresa May needs right now, if she is to convince the country that a "hard" Brexit is the only way forward. 

