18:35 GMT +327 January 2017
    US President Donald Trump during a reception with Congressional leaders on January 23, 2017 at the White House in Washington, DC.

    Britain to Pay 'Heavy Price' for 'Desperate' US-UK Trade Deal - Campaigners

    Britain will pay a "heavy price" for the trade deal that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to negotiate with the US, during her first meeting with US President Donald Trump, who has made it clear he wants a deal with Britain after it leaves the EU, Sputnik has been told.

    May is keen to open negotiations with team Trump over a new trade deal that can be brought into place after Britain leaves the European Union. Ahead of opening talks with Brussels over Brexit, she needs to have a green light that a UK-US trade deal could be in place by the time the UK has left the EU.

    "I am delighted that the new administration has made a trade agreement between our countries one of its earliest priorities. A new trade deal between Britain and America must work for both sides and serve both of our national interests. It must help to grow our respective economies and to provide the high-skilled, high-paid jobs of the future for working people across America and across the UK," she told the Republican Party in Philadelphia, January 26.

    With Trump having ripped up the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement — a trade deal between the US and eleven Pacific rim nations — the controversial proposed Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) appears to be dead in the water. If Britain can become the first to do a separate, bilateral deal with the US, its negotiating position over Brexit will gain strength.

    However, the deal has been blasted by campaigners who believe that Trump's "America First" agenda will mean that any such deal would work only in favor of the US.

    "A US-UK trade deal cooked up by Theresa May and Donald Trump should ring very loud alarm bells. For starters, Trump is unequivocal that he will only make trade deals that put the US first, while May is desperate to ink anything to show that the UK has a trading future outside the European single market," Nick Dearden the director of Global Justice Now told Sputnik.

    ​"That power imbalance means May is likely to concede all manner of ground to Trump for the sake of trying to shore up her own political credibility — and those concessions will carry a heavy price for British citizens," he said.

    Food Regulation

    During the TTIP negotiations, a major divisive issue was EU food and farming regulations, which prevent the sort of high-intensity, high-chemical, low-animal welfare farming common in the US. Beef and pork are produced using growth hormones, in the US, chicken is washed in chlorine, fruit and vegetables are treated with endocrine-disrupting pesticides and genetically engineered and modified foods are all allowed.

    Modern trade agreements are increasingly not about tariffs — we have low tariffs with the US anyway — but making sure laws and regulations don't obstruct the free flow of capital. These 'obstructions' are likely to include public services like the [UK National Health Service], labor rights, consumer standards and environmental protection," Dearden told Sputnik.

    "The rise of Trump and right-wing populism across Europe have been fueled by our broken economic system, which puts the demands of the '1%' ahead of the rights and needs of the vast majority of humanity. A US-UK trade deal between May and Trump would likely deepen this inequality, rather than foster the sort of economic policies that could combat poverty, inequality and climate change," he said.

