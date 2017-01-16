MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President-elect Donald Trump pledged to a sign a new deal with the United Kingdom to mitigate the consequences of its vote to exit the European Union in an interview with The Times and Bild on Sunday.

"As long as the country is a member of the European Union which is something that the UK is at the moment … there are no negotiations bilaterally on any trade agreements with third parties," Mogherini told a press conference, commenting on Trump's claims.