Trump's Promise to Facilitate Brexit 'an Element of His Anti-German Game'

Trump pledged to sign a trade agreement with the UK, which will facilitate the country's withdrawal from the EU without negative consequences, he said in an interview with British newspaper The Times.
According to Fenenko, such move undermines the unity of the European Union, with Germany currently being the leading force in the alliance.
"There is an element of the anti-German game, as the US assistance in Brexit is certainly a blow to European unity, or rather, to its version, where Germany is a dominant force," Fenenko told RIA Novosti.
In his interview with the newspaper, the new US President also stressed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel's migration policy was a big mistake and led to a crisis in the bloc, sharpening the existing conflicts between EU countries.
Europe has been trying to cope with a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including from Syria, to escape violence and poverty. The European Union adopted a quota system last September that envisages the relocation of 160,000 asylum seekers across the bloc within two years.
The quota system has not been unanimously welcomed by EU members and faced criticism from several EU states primarily from the eastern part of the bloc, such as Slovakia, Poland and Hungary, who have opposed its mandatory nature.
In general, the migration crisis contributed to growing divisions within the EU and has provoked conflicts between its member states.
Not German, but Merkel. I don't think Merekl acts in the best interests of Germany or EU citizens. Trump would be doing the people of the EU a huge favor in assisting them in being free of Merkel's radicalism.

Merkel is with Clinton and possibly even imagines she's her stand-in until the Democrats and liberal interventionists return to power.

Actually, he is not "anti-German" at all, but anti-Merkel and the globalist-style economic and social failure. Trump is very pro-German when it comes to non-govern entities and the German citizens. - as Jas has correctly pointed out above. Why these so called known-it-all guest authors so frequently get it wrong is disturbing, but they are not fooling anyone.

Merkel wants to run Europe- including Ukraine. Mass migration into Germany is a way to atone for the past. Almost everyone in America except President Trump wants to see Germany as America's leading multikult vassal.
jas
Angus Gallagher
Don't confound that with some last minute revelation that the German 'lost friend' is about to embrace Moscow. It isn't. That level of naivety from these amateur analysts verges on criminal stupidity.

The EU is a threat to Russia's premier position in Eurasia.
The EU is a threat to Russia's premier position in Eurasia.
PaleRider
Angus Gallagher
And yet the delusion persists that Germany will trade all of this in for the dubious right to import trainloads of Chinese junk as a member of the silk road and Eurasian aspirant.