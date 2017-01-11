Register
15:54 GMT +311 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to their meeting at the European Commission in Brussels, on November 16, 2016.

    Malta's EU Council Presidency Could Deliver Falcon Punch to Tax Haven Reform

    © AFP 2016/ Emmanuel Dunand
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2020

    Malta, which became President of the European Union Council January 1, has been accused of being a tax haven by MEPs – and tax transparency campaigners have told Sputnik there's a serious risk the country could negatively influence EU tax policy over the course of its incumbency.

    The dual issues of tax transparency and offshore tax havens surged in prominence over 2016, due to a cavalcade of scandals such as LuxLeaksSwissLeaks and the Panama Papers.

    As a result, confronting and rectifying these issues is said to top the EU's agenda in 2017, with EU finance ministers scheduled to finalize legal proposals requiring large multinationals operating in Europe to disclose profits earned and taxes paid "country by country."

    Despite this push, group of Green MEPs have questioned whether this can be achieved with Malta at the Council's helm, and if the Maltese Presidency might actively hamper such efforts.

    In a report published January 10, titled Is Malta A Tax Haven?, the group notes Malta helped multinationals avoid paying €14 billion (US$12.14bn) in taxes between 2012 and 2015 that would have gone to other countries, and would be deemed a tax haven under the EU's own principles.

    Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network (TJN), told Sputnik he agreed that there were "real risks and concerns" about Malta's EU Council Presidency.

    "Malta's Presidency, coupled with Jean-Claude Juncker's Presidency of the EU Commission, means key levers of EU power are in the effective hands of two financial secrecy jurisdictions. A good indicator of whether Malta has influenced EU thinking and policy around tax havens will be how the EU's tax haven blacklist evolves.

    "The first instalment of the list in 2015 was limited to non-EU jurisdictions, which is obviously ridiculous given how many effective tax havens operate within the EU. If Malta defends that position, they are obvious and unashamed opponents of serious transparency," Cobham told Sputnik.

    Every two years, TJN publishes a Financial Secrecy Index, ranking countries according to their level of opacity in respect of tax and financial dealings. TJN's 2015 instalment ranked Malta 27th out of 70 countries for financial secrecy — and Juncker's home country of Luxembourg sixth.

    There were several key findings in the Greens' report, including that while companies are theoretically subject to a flat 35 percent income tax in Malta, the highest in the EU, in reality companies can easily reduce their effective tax rate to a mere 5 percent, and company shareholders can receive a tax refund of up to six-sevenths of any tax paid.

    Furthermore, its lax intellectual property income tax regime is argued to directly promote aggressive tax planning structures, and the country almost entirely lacks national anti-tax avoidance measures.

    In 2016, the EU executive deemed Malta's tax regime "too generous," and found the country offered a total of 14 "aggressive tax planning indicators," putting it ahead of even Luxembourg in a league table.

    The group also raises doubts about Malta's ability to support and push through EU anti-money laundering and tax reforms, in light of the Panama Papers revealing Maltese Minister without Portfolio Konrad Mizzi and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri have offshore interests and were connected to Mossack Fonseca. Former Nationalist Party Minister Ninu Zammit's name was also among the list of Maltese names found in the documents.

    Finally, the report found Malta had rarely sided with European countries that support tax reform since its ascension to EU membership in 2004. MEPs were particularly concerned that Malta's Presidential priorities not once mention the word "tax."

    However, Cobham is not entirely pessimistic about the prospects for tax transparency in the EU under Malta's Presidency. He added that there has been a growing tax transparency mood worldwide in recent years, aggravated significantly by the Panama Papers, and the degree to which Malta could resist that temper is questionable.

    Moreover, he believes Brexit could have a positive effect on tax transparency in the EU. 

    "Given the UK's own virtual tax haven status, and its premier position in the offshore haven sphere — its overseas territories Bermudathe British Virgin Islandsthe Cayman IslandsGuernseythe Isle of Man and Jersey all score highly on our financial secrecy index — the country has been a key voice lobbying for maintaining tax haven opaqueness in recent years. Now, the UK won't be able to influence EU discussions on financial secrecy, which can only be a positive for tax transparency in the EU. Whether the UK will become more secretive about offshore financial affairs remains to be seen," Cobham said.

    Malta's Presidency ends June 30.

    Related:

    Hypocrisy of EU Tax Avoidance Plan Exposed
    Malta to Face Unemployment, Security Challenges During EU Council Presidency
    Sweetheart Tax Deals 'Skyrocketing' in Europe Despite LuxLeaks Scandal
    Tags:
    LuxLeaks, EU Presidency, Panama Papers, tax haven, corruption, European Council, Europe, Malta, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    World’s Most Anticipated Vehicles Boast Their Sexy Curves at Detroit Auto Show
    Spiteful Legacy
    Spiteful Legacy
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok