Register
11:49 GMT +329 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Viking Sky Cruise Ship

    Norway Becoming Increasingly Dependent on Russia in the Arctic

    © REUTERS/ Frank Einar Vatne/NTB Scanpix
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20

    A recent near-shipwreck in northern Norway featuring the massive Viking Sky cruise ship has laid bare the lack of rescue resources, emphasising Norway's reliance on Russia in case of emergency, a Norwegian newspaper concluded.

    As cruise ship traffic in northern latitudes increases, Norway becomes increasingly dependent on Russian rescue preparedness, should a major ship accident occur along its northern coast, the daily newspaper Klassekampen reported.

    This summer, 108 cruise ships will call at North Cape in Finnmark County, the largest of them having as many as 3,000 passengers. Over the same period, the Svalbard archipelago is looking forward to hosting 21 overseas cruise ships, with the largest of them having over 5,000 passengers. In addition, a number of smaller cruise ships are expected to visit to the Arctic, of which a handful will go farther north than Svalbard.

    "Preparedness has improved over the last 30 years, drills are held and plans are made. But at the same time, the cruise traffic has also increased a lot, the ships have grown larger and they are going farther north", Sølve Tanke Hovden, a rescue inspector and former Coast Guard officer with decades of experience and the author of two books on emergency preparations, told Klassekampen.

    READ MORE: WATCH Rescue Op as Viking Sky Cruise Ship Hauled off Norway's Coast

    A major shipwreck or a ship fire in northern Norway is considered the worst-case scenario by local authorities, given the lack of resources.

    "We have limited resources, and are dependent on external help", chief of Troms and Finnmark county preparedness service Ronny Schjelderup told Klassekampen.

    Today there is a single rescue helicopter ready in Lakselv in Finnmark, as well as civil helicopters in Hammerfest, however the latter are associated with the oil industry. The Coast Guard will soon receive three new helicopter-carrying vessels, but has experienced problems with the helicopters themselves, as the delivery of NH-90 helicopters has already been delayed by a decade. Furthermore, the Armed Forces are transferring most of their Bell helicopters from Troms to a new base in southern Norway.

    Should an accident occur, the local authorities are therefore not optimistic.

    "In our risk and vulnerability analysis, a major ship accident is the worst thing that can possibly happen. Then we have a serious problem, there's no point in concealing it", Schjelderup stated, stressing limited resources, large distances and bad weather as the biggest challenges.

    Finnmark will therefore need assistance, especially from Russia, which has plenty of large helicopters on bases on the Kola Peninsula. While Norway has rescue agreements with all of its neighbour states, helicopters and rescue equipment from Russia will play a central role, Klassekampen concluded.

    READ MORE: WATCH Swaying Inside Viking Sky Cruise Ship in Storm off Norway

    The past weekend, the Viking Sky cruise ship with almost 1,400 people on board was caught in a storm and ran into problems in Hustadsvika. All four of the ship's engines stopped when the power went off, and the ship almost ran aground before the crew managed to start a single motor. Rescue helicopters evacuated nearly 500 passengers.

    Related:

    Embattled Norwegian Airline Pledges Action to Remedy Boeing MAX Grounding
    Norway Claims 'Electronic Proof' of Russian GPS Jamming During NATO Drills
    Tags:
    rescue operations, cruise ship, Scandinavia, Svalbard, Russia, Arctic, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse