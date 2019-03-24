WATCH Rescue Op as Viking Sky Cruise Ship Hauled off Norway's Coast

On Saturday, the cruise ship experienced engine problems after getting caught in a storm. Earlier media reports stated that a total of 371 out of over 1,300 passengers were evacuated from the vessel.

Due to the stormy weather, people could not get evacuated to other vessels and had to be airlifted one-by-one by helicopters.

The cruise ship, which was reported to have restarted three out of its four engines, is moving toward the western city of Molde, the NRK broadcaster said.

Although the weather conditions in the area improved, the evacuation has been suspended while the ship is being tugged to the shore by two boats, the broadcaster added.

A total of 17 people were reportedly injured during the incident, with three people having sustained serious injuries.