Passengers aboard a Viking Sky cruise liner that lost steam near the western shore of Norway, filmed a tense situation where the boat was caught in stormy weather.

As shown in the video, the strong motion causes objects on the ship to move from side to side.

Earlier it was reported that out of 1,300 passengers, 115 people were evacuated within several hours, nine of whom were hospitalised. At the moment, the ship is anchored and not moving.

Police said that they have organised a camp for evacuated people on the shore.